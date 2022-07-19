GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest in a case involving fraud.
The man may have information about a Felony False Pretense case. False pretense crimes happen when a person lies to get access to the victim’s titles and properties.
The man was last seen May 18, 2022, in a newer Toyota Camry. The car was spotted traveling west from a Chevron gas station off Highway 98, according to a Crime Stopper’s post that was reshared by the Goerge County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
