LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Lucedale city officials will discuss the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on April 12 at City Hall.

Lucedale mayor Doug Lee and the city’s board of alderman will be at the meeting to discuss the new law, which was passed in February of 2022.

The new law allows for the legalization of medical marijuana within Mississippi. Those with chronic illnesses can buy a certain amount of medical marijuana every month from a medical dispensary.

The law also created taxes for producing and selling medical cannabis in Mississippi.

The meeting will be held April 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.