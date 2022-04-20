GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Lucedale man was found guilty of murdering his wife back in 2020.

Justin George Johnson, 46, was found guilty for the First-Degree Murder of Marta “Dee Dee” Merdita Johnson. Johnson “brutally beat and strangled his wife” inside their vehicle in February of 2020, according to a news release from the George County District Attorney’s Office.

Marta Johnson’s remains were found after deputies received a call about a possible homicide in the Central community of George County.

Deputies searched an area near Childress Road and found a vehicle with Marta Johnson’s remains inside. Her body was discovered four days after she was killed. Justin Johnson was taken into custody and charged with her murder.

After Johnson was found guilty, he was sentenced to life in prison, according to the release.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath released a statement after Johnson was found guilty.