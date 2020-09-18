Lucedale man charged in fatal hit-and-run

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A 58-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Old Highway 63 South in Lucedale Wednesday night.

It happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. George County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ASAP Ambulance service responded to a 911 call for an unconscious male in the roadway on Old Highway 63 South just south of Scott Road at the Lucedale city limits. Once on scene, responders determined that the victim, a 58-year-old white male, was deceased. While GCSO Investigators processed the scene and attempted to identify the suspect vehicle, the driver of the vehicle returned to the scene and turned himself over to authorities.

William C. Buckhalter, 37, of Lucedale, was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death and booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility. Buckhalter had an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge and was given a $10,000.00 commercial bond.

The Lucedale Police Department and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Department for their assisted on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

