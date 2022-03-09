GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lucedale man after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend.

Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, was arrested after deputies were called to a home at the 100 block of Ed Evans Road in the Basin Community of George County. Deputies met with Syke’s girlfriend on March 6, who was injured after a fight with Sykes. The woman told deputies that Sykes physically abused her and kept her from leaving the home or calling 911, according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.

Sykes was taken into custody after he returned to the home. Sykes was charged with:

One count Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Simple Assault ($1,000)

One count Felony Kidnapping ($20,000)

One count Misdemeanor Malicious Mischief ($1,000)

One George County Justice Court warrant for Contempt of Court ($1,000)

Sykes was initially out on bond for a separate assault charge, but his bond for the kidnapping, domestic violence crimes totals $23,000.

GCSO deputies are continuing to investigate the crime. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811.