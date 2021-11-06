Lucedale Library to host Recipe Swap and Social

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Library is hosting a Holiday Recipe Swap and Social Nov. 8 in George County.

Residents can bring their favorite homemade dishes and recipes to the social, according to a news release from the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

Participants can taste any of the dishes featured in the event and take home their favorite recipes.

Disposable plates and silverware will be provided for attendees, according to the release.

The event will be held Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Lucedale-George County Public Library at 507 Oak St. in Lucedale.