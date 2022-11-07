BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley.
They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics.
At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in overtime.
Three minutes later, the Tigers defeated Alabama on a 2-point conversion.
Mason Taylor caught a short pass from Jayden Daniels to clinch the 32-21 victory.
In both cases, the seismograph at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics registered that fans “shook the Earth.”
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.