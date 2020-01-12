Louisiana couple wanted for allegedly taking ill newborn in custody in Monroe County, AL

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman from Louisiana wanted for allegedly taking a newborn baby with life-threatening injuries from the Sabine Parish Medical Center early Saturday morning before the child could be taken to a Shreveport hospital are now in custody in Monroe County Alabama. According to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the baby was taken to Monroe County Hospital. The parents, Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28 are in custody.

Levy was considered armed and dangerous. A news release from the Louisiana State Police says the baby is in stable condition and charges are pending for the couple. Louisiana authorities say the couple took the baby, who was in need of further treatment, at around 4 Saturday morning. A missing/endangered child alert was issued at that time. Monroe County Hospital is more than 400 miles from Sabine Parish.