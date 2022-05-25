WASHINGTON (KLFY) — Louisiana’s Fort Polk could be renamed, along with eight other U.S. Army installations around the nation which were originally named for Confederate leaders.

Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk

The announcement comes from the military’s Naming Commission, which has submitted its recommendations to Congress. According to Wikipedia, Fort Polk was named in honor of Confederate Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk of Tennessee. Polk was also the founder of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the Confederate States of America. He was also a second cousin of U.S. President James Polk.

Under the recommendation, Fort Polk could be renamed to Fort Johnson, in honor of Sgt. William Henry Johnson, an African-American World War I Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina who served in the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

According to the U.S. Army, Johnson and fellow soldier Pvt. Needham Roberts were ambushed by at least 12 German soldiers on May 15, 1918. Roberts and Johnson were both wounded, but Johnson not only prevented Roberts from being taken prisoner, but he advanced with only a knife to engage in hand-to-hand combat and held back the Germans until they retreated.

Johnson also became one of the first Americans to be awarded the French Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France’s highest award for valor. Johnson died in July 1929. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996 and the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002.

The following installations have had recommended name changes:

Fort Polk, La. – rename Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.

– rename Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson. Fort Benning, Ga. – rename Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore.

– rename Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore. Fort Bragg, N.C. – rename Fort Liberty after the value of liberty.

– rename Fort Liberty after the value of liberty. Fort Gordon, Ga. – rename Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower.

– rename Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower. Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker.

– rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker. Fort Hood, Texas – rename Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos.

– rename Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos. Fort Lee, Va. – rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

– rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Fort Pickett, Va. – rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

– rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot. Fort Rucker, Ala. – rename Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr.

Sgt. William Henry Johnson

The Naming Commission released the following statement from its chair, U.S Navy Adm. Michelle J. Howard (Ret.):