NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Morgan City man accused of raping a woman when she was a 12-year-old girl was indicted by a grand jury.

The victim told detectives on June 27 she was allegedly raped as a child at a home in Bayou L’Ourse by John Bergeron, 39, of Morgan City. Bergeron was accused by the victim of lewd acts and allegedly forcing her to perform sexual acts.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives corroborated the allegations and found evidence in their investigation.

A grand jury in Assumption Parish indicted Bergeron on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the sheriff’s office said. Following the indictment, Bergeron was arrested in Terrebonne Parish on Friday, Dec. 9 on charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said Bergeron was transferred to Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.