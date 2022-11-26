MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment.

The victim informed officers that Thompson kicked in his door and entered his home without permission. Once Thompson entered the victim’s residence, he began a verbal altercation.

Eventually, the victim removed Samone from his residence, but she soon reentered and began to cause damage within the residence. She broke two televisions and the victim’s girlfriend’s cellphone.

After causing damage to the victim’s personal belongings, Thompson also began a physical altercation with the victim and his girlfriend. During the physical altercation, there was an eight-month-old child present that belonged to Samone and the victim.

Authorities were able to handcuff Samone and take her into custody. Samone was placed in the backseat of the patrol car and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.