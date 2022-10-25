Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer.

According to officials, a parish resident then entered the parish jail when Berry allegedly grabbed the door before it closed, running into the parking lot. Deputies, the jail warden, and jailers chased Berry as she attempted to enter a white SUV.

After several attempts to stop Berry, she fled the parking lot, driving at a high speed towards authorities. Authorities fired multiple shots into the front of the vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle and prevent further attempts of harming the public.

After the vehicle was forced to stop, Berry was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Probation Violation, two counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, Simple Escape, and Aggravated Escape.