Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when authorities approached him.

Once authorities made contact with the package, they discovered that the package contained marijuana. The woman was identified as 22-year-old Aaliyah J. Holmes and she was placed under arrest.

She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Certain Activities Contraband in Penal Institutions.