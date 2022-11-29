DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, police discovered that he did not have a Louisiana DL Card and they searched for his card information in their computer.

According to police, they discovered that Kottenbrook had an active warrant with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities went on to attempt to place the suspect in handcuffs but he allegedly resisted.

After a brief struggle, Kottenbrook was placed under arrest. Police then searched Kottenbrook and found a loaded 9mm pistol. Kottenbrook stated that he was carrying the firearm for his protection; however, police learned that he was a convicted felon who should not be in possession of a firearm.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Resisting an Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.