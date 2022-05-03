LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old teen is fighting for his life in the hospital. Lafayette police found him early Monday morning suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

He was located in a park on Gilman Road. Residents in the area say they believe he was left there to die overnight.

“So close,” Anthony Hamilton, who lives nearby, said.

Hamilton says he believes the teen was shot overnight and laid there in the park until someone found him in the daylight.

“I didn’t hear anything last night. They said it happened last night, and I didn’t hear anything. It’s shocking, and it’s sad. Young kids like that, it don’t make sense,” he added.

Of everyone News Ten spoke with in the area, just one person said they heard about three gunshots around 11 p.m. the night before the teen was found.

Hamilton says it’s difficult thinking about what the teen endured, if he had in fact been lying there for hours.

“Young kids, I can’t find the words to explain it. It’s just sad. I wish everybody would get themselves together and just do better. Help each other, something,” he told News Ten.

He adds that people should be aware of where their children are.

“Watch y’all’s kids. Keep them close by y’all because it’s fast out here,” Hamilton said.

The juvenile was stabilized at a local hospital and transported to New Orleans for further treatment. He is in critical condition.

Lafayette police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 232-tips.