ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2023, Deputies responded to take a report of alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in the Alexandria area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) were assigned the case for a follow up investigation.

From their investigation, SVU Detectives identified Jonathon Matthew Miller, 28, as a suspect. As their investigation progressed, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations as well as additional charges. Warrants were obtained for Miller’s arrest and on July 12th, 2023, Miller was located and taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Miller remains in custody at the time of this release, being held on a $465,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Special Victims Unit, at 318-473-6727.