Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana and a VSKA 7.62 x 39 pistol.

Officials went on to interview 18-year-old Kadarrious Payton and he allegedly admitted that the narcotics and firearm belonged to him. He also allegedly admitted that he sells narcotics.

Payton was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

As of January 19, 2023, Payton has been released from the correctional center after posting bail.