COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Northshore Humane Society is giving dogs a second chance! A new program benefits current shelter dogs and members of the disabled community.

It’s called the Shelter-to-Service Program. In partnership with dog training company, KPro K9, the humane society hand-picks dogs in their shelter to be transformed into service animals.

“We take shelter dogs and give them a second chance and they become service dogs. It costs about 30 to 50 thousand dollars for someone to get a service dog. It will cost the recipient only $1,000. That is insane. You go from 50,000 dollars to 1,000 dollars,” said Alexandra Coogan with the Northshore Humane Society.

“They have dogs we saw a need in the community was like hey we should really try to get some of these dogs that are already sitting here waiting for a good home into the hands of someone that could really, really benefit from their presence,” added KPro K9 Master Trainer, Evan Stewart.

If you are disabled and would like to apply, visit northshorehumane.org

A committee will review all applicants before selecting a recipient. Once selected, a shelter dog will be matched, trained, and certified to perform the needs of their new owner.