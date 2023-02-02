Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 to April 2022.

The victim mentioned that once she ended their relationship, Parrish allegedly sent her threatening text messages and phone calls that led to her reconciling their relationship, which ended again in November 2022. According to the victim, Parrish allegedly made a website and threatened to post sexual pictures of her.

On January 28, 2023, the victim refused to communicate with Parrish and he allegedly posted a picture of the victim with cocaine on the website. According to the victim, Parrish eventually deleted the photo from the website.

Parrish was charged with Extortion.