LOUISIANA (KLFY) — State Police are on the lookout for a one-of-a-kind classic car that was stolen in the New Orleans area.

A red, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle and its fully enclosed trailer are believed stolen from an area near Arts and Piety Streets, police said.

David Darby, 40 of Texas was identified as a person of interest.

Police say an investigation led them to Darby who was found driving a Ford F-250 in an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers where he lived without permission from the property owner.

Darby was arrested on scene for his involvement in the theft of multiple other vehicles, including two travel homes, that were recovered in the apartment complex parking lot, police said.

The recovered vehicles were valued at $300K.

(LSP)

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Division at: lsp.insurance.fraud.unit@la.gov.