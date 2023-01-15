Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.

CPSO arrived just before 2 a.m. at a truck stop located on the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. The truck stop clerk reported seeing a man lingering behind the building since 11 p.m., the night before. The clerk was unable to locate the man and believed the man to be in the attic.

Deputies arrived at the business location, searched the area, and determined the man was indeed in the attic. CPSO deputies climbed into the attic and verbally confronted the suspect. In an attempt to flee the area, the suspect fell through the ceiling onto a stack of tables and chairs.

After a brief struggle, 35-year-old Sean Stock was placed into custody. CPSO learned Stock made his way into a locked office from where money was stolen.

Stock’s pockets were stuffed with stolen items and a money bag containing nearly $1,000 was duct taped to his stomach. Caddo Fire District No. 6 transported Stock to Ochsner LSU Health for evaluation.

After release from the hospital, Stock, of Springhill, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple burglary and resisting an officer.