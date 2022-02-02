RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 40-year-old psychiatric nurse practitioner in Louisiana is facing criminal charges for alleged human trafficking and distributing drugs to men in return for sexual favors.

Mark Damian Declouet Jr., of Alexandria was charged Wednesday with multiple felony offenses following a Rapides Parish joint investigation that began in November.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) received complaints in reference to a local medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors.

During their investigation it was discovered that Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes, the sheriff’s office said.

At a search of his home, detectives say, they located suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with no bond.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward” said Sheriff Mark Wood.

“Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”