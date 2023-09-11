GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last Sunday night, Grambling Police arrested 38-year-old Agilia D. Wimberly of Grambling after she allegedly beat and strangled her juvenile daughter during an argument at a Slaughter Street home. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Wimberly was booked for domestic abuse battery with strangulation after police interviewed her and her daughter at the residence.

The juvenile informed authorities that a verbal altercation with her mother became physical. The verbal altercation started over the daughter pretending to be pregnant and vaping without her mother’s consent. According to the daughter, her mother slapped her across the face, used a closed fist to punch her, and choked her to the point where it was difficult for the victim to breathe.

The daughter reported that she managed to escape and ran to her godmother’s home, which was in close proximity, and contacted authorities. Grambling Fire also responded to the scene and treated the victim’s swollen, bleeding lip and a bleeding ear.

Wimberly was advised of her Miranda rights and allegedly confessed to abusing her daughter, according to reports. The mother claimed her daughter was being very disrespectful, but this was the first time an altercation like this had occurred between the two.