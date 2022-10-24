BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business.
Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
