MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife.

The suspect was wearing a mask, a gray hoodie, black rubber boots, and red pants. When the suspect entered the store, he commanded the store clerk to empty the money out of the register and place it in a black plastic bag.

The clerk took $279 out of the register and put it in the bag as instructed. The surveillance footage confirmed the clerk’s statement.

Somewhere near the store, Diver disposed of the knife and stripped the hoodie, mask, and pants off his person. The officers were able to recover the items from Diver’s fleeing path.

Officers were able to eventually make contact with Diver and demanded he stop, but he refused. Officers then began a pursuit of the suspect, which ultimately led to his capture and arrest.

Diver was handcuffed, and officers were able to locate the $279 in his possession. Diver was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Armed Robbery and Resisting an Officer. Diver’s bond was set to $500.