RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Ruston man was sentenced to prison for transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux has been sentenced by United States Judge Terry A. Doughty to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he made a threatening phone call on Oct. 12, 2021, to a U.S. Congress Member in New York.

Thibodeaux said he would buy an Uzi and gun the Member of Congress down in the streets. He left a voicemail and stated he would buy a Walther PPK with a silencer and that the Congress Member would “never know what them.”

The United States Capitol Police began an investigation into the threats and found that Thibodeaux had in fact placed the phone call and left the threatening voicemail. Agents also learned that Thibodeaux had made over 100 calls to the Congressional Office in the previous two months and left voicemails directly for the Member of Congress.

The case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg