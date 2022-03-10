MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Metro Narcotics Unit agents executed an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Hayward Kyle Crenshaw at a residence on the 140 block of Barbara Drive. According to agents, Crenshaw saw authorities and ran into the residence while holding a five-month-old child.

As agents entered the residence, they noticed Crenshaw forced his way through the vinyl, sliding in the attic, and climbed onto the roof. After several minutes talking to agents, Crenshaw came down from the roof and was taken into custody.

Authorities discovered that Crenshaw abandoned the infant inside a room when he escaped to the roof of the residence. Agents located a GMC key inside Crenshaw’s pants pocket along with U.S. currency.

Agents noticed a white GMC SUV at the residence with witnesses advising authorities that the vehicle belonged Crenshaw. A search was conducted on the vehicle and agents discovered the following items:

A box containing a handgun

A large plastic bag of marijuana

A bank card with Crenshaw’s name on it

A plastic bag containing methamphetamine

Two plastic bags containing crack cocaine

A plastic bag containing oxycodone pills

A plastic bag containing Xanax pills

A digital scale with methamphetamine residue

Crenshaw was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Resisting an Officer, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

His bond was set at $133,500.