All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Authorities then made contact with the suspect, 36-year-old German A. Gomez, and detected an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Gomez also had a swaying balance.

After Gomez allegedly performed poorly on the field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest and charged with Hit and Run Driving, Operating Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Driving without a License.