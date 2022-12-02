DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged driver was identified as 33-year-old James Ambers.

Deputies activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. However, Ambers allegedly began to accelerate to unsafe speeds while crossing the double yellow lines and going into ongoing traffic on Desaird Street. According to reports, Ambers caused multiple vehicles to swerve and brake to avoid impact.

Deputies say they activated audible sirens, and Ambers allegedly continued East on Desiard in the left lane, cutting off several cars while turning on Highway 80. Deputies say Ambers almost caused a collision with several other vehicles while turning. Ambers continued on Highway 80 going 100 miles per hour, and entered the intersection of Highway 594 almost striking a vehicle, deputies say. According to reports, Ambers continued driving East on Highway 80 and drove through a Highway Construction Zone, where traffic and workers were present.

Ambers allegedly drove through neighborhoods without adhering to stop signs. Deputies say Ambers also drove through multiple yards before he exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. After a long pursuit on foot, Ambers was taken into custody. Deputies discovered that Ambers had a suspended Louisiana Class E driver’s license.

Ambers was charged with the following charges: