MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ attempt to handcuff him. Once Blunt was detained, authorities located a small plastic bag in his right front pocket that contained five grams of marijuana.

After officers found the marijuana, Blunt once again became irate and started pulling away. Since Blunt continued to display aggressive behavior, kicking an officer on the inside of his right leg two different times, they decided to take Blunt to the ground.

Blunt was placed in the backseat of an officer’s vehicle, where he proceeded to kick the side window while officers were continuing their investigation. Officers opened the door of the vehicle before Blunt had the chance to break the window.

Blunt was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked and received the following charges:

Resisting an Officer

Battery of a Police Officer

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Controlled Substance

Blunt’s current bond is set at $1,750.