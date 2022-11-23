A Ville Platte man is being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery of a 6-year-old.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the mother of a juvenile victim reported back in May, that a man sexually assaulted her 6-year-old daughter on multiple occasions. The man allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and forced the victim to touch him.

Bobby James Lee, 33 of Ville Platte was questioned and denies any wrongdoing. Lee was later arrested and charged with one count of felony sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile.

The suspect is currently being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a 125,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.