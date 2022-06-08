CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male engaging in online conversations with a minor. Over the course of several days, the suspect sent sexual videos and photos, requesting the minor to do the same.

Preston Glass

According to deputies, they identified the suspect as 27-year-old Preston K. Glass. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Glass was located by authorities and placed under arrest in Springfield, La.

He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.