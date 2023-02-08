All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/08/2023; 11:15 AM): On February 8, 2023, around 11:15 AM, Detective Matt Schmitz confirmed with NBC 10 that Monroe Police are searching for another suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Winnsboro Road. According to authorities, they are searching for Xavier Givens.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Xavier is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

UPDATE (02/08/2023): On February 7, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Winnsboro Road in reference to a shooting. NBC 10 learned that officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. A male adult victim was pronounced deceased.

According to authorities, they viewed the convenience store’s surveillance footage and saw an unknown individual exiting the store after a verbal altercation with the deceased victim. The unknown individual’s brother, 31-year-old Jarvis L. Johnson, then exited the car and engaged in a physical altercation with the deceased victim in front of the convenience store.

During the altercation, the deceased victim allegedly grabbed a firearm from his front right pocket. After Johnson grabbed his firearm, the victim and Johnson exchanged gunfire until the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. Police confirmed that two more victims sustained gunshot wounds, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

After the shooting, Johnson and his brother fled the scene. Johnson eventually turned himself in to Monroe Police and advised authorities that he feared for his brother’s safety, which led to him engaging in an altercation with the deceased victim.

Johnson mentioned that the victim fired his gun first during the altercation. Johnson was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Secon-Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

He is set to appear in court on February 8, 2023.

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:48 PM at the NowSave on the 1200 block of Winnsboro Road. As a result of the shooting, an adult male was shot and killed. There is currently a person of interest in custody.

The investigation continues at this time. Check back in on myarklamiss.com for updates.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on South 9th Street and Winnsboro Road in Monroe. The shooting occurred at a gas station just before 4 PM on Tuesday.

There is still an ongoing investigation into this incident. We will continue to provide updates at myarklamiss.com as the story develops.