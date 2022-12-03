WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents.

After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and needle cap on a nearby golf cart. Officers proceeded to pat down Frost for weapons and advise him of his Miranda rights, and he informed officers he understood his rights.

Frost was questioned about possessing anything illegal, and he admitted to having weed. The officers then followed up on his response by asking about the pipe and needle cap they saw on the gold cart.

Frost informed the officer that he had more drugs in a bag on the golf cart. The bag contained hydrocodone, Xanax, meth, needles, pipes, and klonopin.

Frost was handcuffed and escorted back to his home for further questioning on deer hunting. Frost received numerous civil citations for hunting violations. The subject is not allowed to possess a firearm due to past felony charges.

Frost was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and given the following charges:

Possession CDS II (Meth)

Possession CDS II (Hydrocodone)

Possession CDS IV (Xanax)

Possession CDS IV (Klonopin)

Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Shawn’s current bond is set to $500.

Story courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.