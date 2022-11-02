Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 10, 2022, and October 11, 2022, the West Parish Sheriff’s Office received two separate complaints of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old female in West Carroll Parish, La. According to officials, the complaints indicated that the juvenile victim had disclosed information about her alleged abuse by an adult.

Once deputies initiated an investigation, the juvenile victim was forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Monroe, La. on October 13, 2022. Based on the information deputies received in the interview, they arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Ray Murrell of Oak Grove, La. on October 20, 2022.

Murrell was charged with Sexual Battery. He was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail and has since been released on bond.