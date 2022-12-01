DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch.
According to reports, the officer initiated a traffic stop and came into contact with 42-year-old Brandon Counts. Counts allegedly said he purchased the truck from a guy at Anytime fitness on November 27, 2022, for $175. Counts also advised that he was unaware of the vehicle being listed as stolen, and he was supposed to meet with the guy in a few days with the rest of the payment for the truck.
Counts was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Illegal Possession/Stolen Property- 5K- 25K, Felony.
