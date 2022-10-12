Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing for an extended period of time with a victim under the age of 13. The investigation was initiated after numerous citizens expressed concern for the well-being of the juvenile victim.

According to authorities, deputies obtained an arrest warrant that was executed on October 11, 2022, around 7 PM. During the arrest, 50-year-old Christopher D. Rollins was allegedly in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Rollins was arrested and charged with Molestation of a Juvenile under 13, Resisting an Office, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.