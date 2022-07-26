BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Central Thwy. over the weekend.

Noah Richardson, 55, was driving a Ford 150 when the Baton Rouge native was stopped around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Richardson was clocked going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to the affidavit, “Richardson had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person.”

Richardson admitted to having consumed some beer and had trouble standing straight while in the presence of the officer.

A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was then called to assist at the scene.

The Baton Rouge man agreed to take two separate Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, one with the deputy and the other with the officer.

In both instances, Richardson did not perform well and was placed under arrest.

Richardson was taken to the EBRSO Central Substation and administered a chemical test around 100 minutes after the traffic stop.

The chemical test came back with a result of .153 g% BAC.

Richardson was subsequently taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated and Maximum Speed Law (Speeding).