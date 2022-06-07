BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana man allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy on two occasions.

Charles T. Germany called U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy’s office in Washington D.C. from his home in Walker, Louisiana, on May 27th, according to the United States Department of Justice. He left a voice message threatening to kill her.

Germany called in another threat later that day, according to prosecutors.

Germany is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another. If found guilty, the Germany could spend a maximum of five years behind bars.





