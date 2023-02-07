All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a stabbing. Once deputies arrived at the hospital, they made contact with 60-year-old Derrick Bluford Sr., who stated that he entered the living room of his residence where his son and the victim were sleeping.

According to authorities, Bluford allegedly mentioned that he laid down next to the victim and pulled the blanket off of her. According to Bluford, he touched the victim in her genital area and sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

Once the victim awaken from her sleep, she became upset with Bluford and her anger caused his son to wake up and attack Bluford. Bluford advised authorities that he did not want to press criminal charges against his son because he knew that his actions against the victim were wrong.

Although the victim did not initially press charges against Bluford, he was arrested on February 7, 2023, and charged with Sexual Battery.