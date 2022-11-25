DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left hand on his daughter’s throat. At the same time, Elliot was forcing his daughter into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the police report.

The witness then said that Elliot allegedly hid the handgun in the waistband of his pants. According to authorities, Elliot pulled his daughter in his lap and then to the passenger seat of the silver Chevrolet Equinox. He then drove southbound on Highway 165 south. Officers made contact with Elliot on Richwood Rd. #1, while he was traveling westbound, he did not stop.

Elliot continued to travel west on South Grand and entered the emergency room entrance at Ochsener’s Hospital. He then exited the vehicle with his daughter in his right hand and stated “you’re not getting my daughter”. Reports also noted that Elliot is a convicted felon.

Elliot was arrested on One Count of Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, One Count of Cruelty to a Juvenile/Aggravated Assault, One Count of Aggravated Assault for a Misdemeanor, One Count of Felony, Aggravated Obstruction of Highway Commerce and One Count of Felony for Second-Degree Kidnapping.