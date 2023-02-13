All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun after a verbal altercation.

On February 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Harding Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Curtis D. Smith, who allegedly admitted that he and another individual were in a verbal altercation.

According to Smith, he went inside his residence during the argument and grabbed his .380 caliber pistol, firing one round in the air. Smith mentioned that he felt threatened by the other individual.

Smith was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.