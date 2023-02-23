All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been accused of crashing his vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 8:12 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 139 at Hickory Hill Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they observed the crashed vehicle in the front yard of a residence.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department and the property owner informed Troopers that the driver, 44-year-old Henderson Lowery, left the scene. According to the homeowner, Lowery allegedly asked for witnesses to help him tow his vehicle and to not call authorities.

NBC 10 learned that Lowery allegedly advised the homeowner that he had been drinking. Troopers then made contact with Lowery and observed him struggling to walk.

Authorities also observed that Lowery had a difficult time speaking and possessed a strong alcoholic odor. Lowery informed Troopers that he had been drinking prior to crashing his vehicle.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Lowery was charged with the following offenses: