MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope.

According to police, the victim was also assaulted by armed suspects. After the burglary, suspects attempted to use the victim’s bank card at a local bank, surveillance cameras captured one of the suspects wearing a face covering and gloves.

During the investigation, police identified one of the suspects as a woman and she was later questioned by authorities. According to the female suspect, the other suspects in the burglary were Xavier Akeem Migel Clark and another male.

According to reports, Clark allegedly possessed a handgun during the burglary and helped the other male suspect bound the victim. After loading the items in the stolen getaway vehicle, Clark entered the passenger side.

Police went on to learn that underage witnesses were forced by both of the male suspects to participate and travel with the suspects in the stolen vehicle. According to police, a witness identified Clark as a suspect in the burglary after viewing a photo lineup.

On December 21, 2022, authorities apprehended Clark and he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Simple Burglary

Unauthorized Use of Access Card

False Imprisonment

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Control and Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Battery

His bond was set at $113,500.