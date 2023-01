All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Johnny Dale Spencer Jr. who is wanted for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a Healthcare Facility and Battery of Emergency Room Personnel.

Spencer is described as a White male who stands at five feet and three inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Spencer, call 318-368-3124.