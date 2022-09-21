BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police lieutenant has been placed on leave after being arrested in South Dakota for a sex crime.

According to LSP, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was performing a sex crime investigation that led to Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, being charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Thibodeaux was assigned to Transportation Safety Services and has been placed on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

State Police say Thibodeaux was in South Dakota attending a work-related conference.

According to the Pennington Cunty Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 20) morning at a South Dakota hotel.

In South Dakota, hiring for sexual activity is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The case has been passed to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.