LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– After 37 years in the business, local music legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album “Lucky Man.” This is Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas first Grammy nomination.

Williams created the album alongside his son at Cha Cha Studios in Lafayette.

“This feels so good man. I thank God first and all the people involved in the project. My son, Lil Nate, my son right here, my wife with all her time. The time taken away going away from home and stuff like that trying to get things together,” Williams told News 10’s Dalfred Jones.

Williams and his family will be headed to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony Friday. You can watch the Grammy’s on KLFY on Sunday, Feb. 5, to see if “Lucky Man” is the lucky winner.