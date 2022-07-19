Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – A Baton Rouge judge has extended a temporary restraining order aimed to block the state of Louisiana from enforcing a statewide abortion ban.

In the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, Chief Judge Donald R. Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge made the temporary restraining order extension today.

The extension will last at least through July 29, as the order reads “the temporary restraining order expires upon this Court’s decision on the trial of petitioners’ Application for Preliminary Injunction, or at the end of 10 days from its date.”

The order is to “be maintained in full force and effect, directed to defendants, Jeff Landry, in his official capacity as Attorney General of Louisiana, and Courtney N. Phillips, in her official capacity as Secretary of Louisiana Department of Health.”

What this means, is that from today, residents of Louisiana will be able to undergo abortion procedures for at least the next 10 days. From there, the order may be extended or pulled back.

Your KLFY News 10 team will keep you updated as this all unfolds.