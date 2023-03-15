WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the West Monroe Fire Department have concluded their investigation into a house fire in West Monroe that resulted in the death of a female resident.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, just before 11:00 PM, the West Monroe Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located on the 600 block of Wood Street. Deputies found an injured woman outside, who informed them that her grandmother was still inside when they arrived. The 84-year-old woman was rescued by firefighters from an upstairs bathroom.

She was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention where she died hours later. According to deputies, they determined that the fire started in the sunroom of the house close to a window unit. The cause of the fire has been determined as an electrical malfunction.

Deputies confirmed that the home had working smoke alarms at the time of this fire, which alerted the homeowner to the danger. The homeowner was able to alert her granddaughter of the fire, who managed to escape by jumping from the second story of the house, according to deputies.

It is unknown why the homeowner was not able to make it out of the home as well.