Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio James Reed, who was in the homeowner’s backyard burning garbage.

According to deputies, the homeowner advised authorities that they had several problems with trespassers on their property. Authorities went on to question Reed and he mentioned that he was given permission to be at the residence.

Reed was then searched and deputies discovered methamphetamine on his person. He was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.